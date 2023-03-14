Who Inspires You Among Living Musicians, Writers, and Other Creative Individuals?
It's Open Mic Day at The Honest Broker
I’m always looking to creative people for inspiration. But that’s not always easy. No community has enough of these free spirits, and sometimes they’re hidden from view.
But few things are more exciting than discovering a brilliant writer I’d missed before. Or a visionary artist or filmmaker or musician previously unknown to me. Or a bold thinker or funny comedian or even just a creative web talent on YouTube or social media.
If we were having dinner, this is the point where I’d turn to you and ask for your input. What creative person grabs your attention and earns your trust? Who are you reading that lights up your world? Who are you listening to that always delivers the goods? Who floats your proverbial boat?
That’s the topic for the open thread today at The Honest Broker.
Here are the ground rules for today’s Open Mic:
Tell us who inspires you in a creative pursuit—not business, science, politics, or anything practical (yawn).
Today we’re just looking for living individuals (we can do dead people another day, and I’m sure they’ll wait).
I’d suggest not naming yourself—there’s already an open mic for that, and we will be doing it again in the future—or coworkers, close friends, and family, for that matter.
You don’t need to restrict yourself to one name. If you want, go ahead and give us the whole list.
Rick Beato - Not for his musicianship as much as for the platform he has, his depth of knowledge, his wealth of opinions, and the very idea that he pulled off YouTube after the major success curve at an "advanced" age. Very improbable but understandable considering what he brings to the table.
Nick Cave and his The Red Hand Files email/blog - https://www.theredhandfiles.com/