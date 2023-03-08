Here’s my latest round-up of links, opinions, images, ideas, amusements, and hot jazz solos.

Music history is always stranger than you think.

Honest questions: Do sad movies win more Oscars? Has this changed over time? Does this have an economic impact on the film business?

People are dying at weddings in India—and music is getting blamed.

A 22-year-old groom dropped dead immediately after complaining about the DJ. Another 19-year-old died while dancing with a relative to a “popular number” (song name withheld).

Everything you need to know about Chicago blues in one tweet.