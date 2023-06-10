It’s Open Mic day at The Honest Broker. This is when you run the show in the comments section.

We do this periodically—and probably not often enough.

Today I’m looking for advice on good movies and TV series. I’m especially interested in hearing about lesser known gems—smart offerings I might not know about already.

I’m not saying we’re desperate for entertainment on the home front. But this week we’ve been watching season three of Indian Matchmaking. So draw your own conclusions.

In any event, I definitely need to upgrade my time at the tube. I’m sure others of you do too. So let it rip with your best tip.

And your recommendations don’t have to be new or recent. Old stuff—even from the last century (shudders!)—is cool too.