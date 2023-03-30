The Honest Broker

Home
The Vault
Archive
About
NewTopDiscussion
I share an extract from my new book 'Music to Raise the Dead'
Ted Gioia
I'm doing something today I've never done before in my long writing career—and I want to tell you my reasons
Ted Gioia
91
The IBM 7094 anticipated the future of music—and also sounded like the Auto-Tuned pop stars of today
Ted Gioia
41
Here's how we escape it
Ted Gioia
125
I pay tribute to culture writer Scott Timberg (1969-2019) whose posthumous book is published today
Ted Gioia
47
Something has changed in the last 12-18 months, especially among younger listeners—but why?
Ted Gioia
134
Protest songs are everywhere—except on TV, radio, and the leading playlists
Ted Gioia
97
Does anybody use it? Does anybody talk about it? Does anybody care?
Ted Gioia
77
It's Open Mic Day at The Honest Broker
Ted Gioia
469
These recordings are flying below-the-radar, but will reward your closest attention
Ted Gioia
24
Disney and Netflix make billions by creating a culture without closure—but unhappy viewers are pushing back against the system.
Ted Gioia
114
Plus other assorted opinions, images, ideas, links, amusements, & hot jazz solos
Ted Gioia
13
© 2023 Ted Gioia
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great writing